'She Needed Time to Cool Down': Sharmila Tagore on Saif & Amrita Split

The conversation also turned to Saif's first marriage. Saif said that Sharmila Tagore was in Mumbai to meet him when he broke the news to her that he had gotten married to Amrita the previous day, after she had just told him not to get married. “A big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying. She said, 'you've really hurt me.'”

Sharmila responded, "When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. Then it is not a harmonious… I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage, everybody is hurt… so that stage was not nice but I tried. But that's water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down.” Sharmila added that it was not a happy time for the family as they lost not just Amrita but also her and Saif's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan."

Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and has two sons with her, Taimur and Jeh.