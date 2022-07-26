Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Koffee With Karan’ Ep 4 Promo: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Spill the Tea

‘Koffee With Karan’ Ep 4 Promo: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Spill the Tea

Karan Johar asks Vijay Deverakonda if he likes 'cheese', referring to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's episode.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan.`

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on <em>Koffee With Karan.`</em></p></div>

It's Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's turn to field host Karan Johar's questions in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7.

In the promo, Johar asks Deverakonda if he likes 'cheese', referring to the cheese analogy that started out in Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's episode. Panday quips, "Can I say I would like to be on the same platter?"

Karan Johar and his guests then discuss topics ranging from a threesome to hiding hickeys with makeup. Johar also asks Ananya, "What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" We'll have to wait for the episode for her response.

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 28 July.

Also Read5 Memorable Bits From Jahnvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT