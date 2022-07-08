6 Things We Found Out About Ranbir-Alia's Wedding, Thanks to 'Koffee With Karan'

The first episode of the much anticipated new season of Koffee With Karan was released on 7 July. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests of the seventh season, it’s suffice to say that the episode was endlessly entertaining. From Ranveer’s sex playlists to Alia’s relationship with her house manager, fans of the show got quite a glimpse into the celebs’ personal lives. But what especially stood out was Alia’s answers on her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

Here’s everything we found out about the newlyweds’ intimate wedding ceremony, that took place earlier this year: