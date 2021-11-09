'Knew I Would Have Made My Father so Proud': Karan Johar on Padma Shri Win

"About last evening…. A truly memorable moment in my life….. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me “ dada you won a medal? “ and I replied “yes I did I hope you do too one day “!! The #padmashri … Humbled and honoured", Karan wrote.

Adnan Sami, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor were also among the Padma Shri awardees.