Kishore Kumar's Extraordinary Life Through His Musical Autobiography

The dramatic delivery bubbling with energy and a plethora of emotions – the hallmark of Kishore’s renditions – gives this autobiographical number a special place in his extraordinary repertoire.

Here is an English transliteration of the original Bengali lyrics…

My name is Kishore Kumar Ganguly.

I speak the language in which Tagore spoke beautifully.

My Name is Kishore Kumar Ganguly.

Not Banerjee or Mukherjee, nor Chatterjee but Ganguly!

It’s not a fairy tale; I’m telling you a true story

All lovers of my songs, please listen carefully…



Once there lived a naughty boy, dark in complexion

He was no good in studies, nor was he any moron.

The boy had a kind heart, he was quick and clever

Everyone lovingly called him Khoka Babu, the singer.



The boy was from Khandwa, where he lived in Bombay Bazaar,

Next to the liquor shop, the ganja godown even closer.

Often, he took off to the playground with his friends

And spent most of his time in fun’n’games.



Tell me, who is that kid? Yes, it’s me!

My name is Kishore Kumar Ganguly.



I may be an expatriate today

For, now I live in Bombay.

But I’m still a pure Bengali

My name is Kishore Kumar Ganguly.



My father was a noble man, Kunjalal, B.A. LLB.

His face turned red the moment he was angry.

His passion was music while his profession was law

He had many a friend, he was a generous fellow.



At home, he would often have a musical gathering

Where he would call his friends over and ask me to sing,

“Orey Khoka, sing that song of Ashok and Devika,” he would tell me

In those singing parties, I earned much honour and lots of money.



Do you know what songs I used to sing then?



‘Main Ban ki Chidhiya Banke Ban Ban Bolun Re

Main Banka Panchhi Banke Sang Sang Dolun Re.’

‘Diya Jalao Jagmag Jagmag

Jagman Jagmag Jagmag Jagmag.’

‘Nishithe Zaio Phoolobone Re Bhromora

Nishithe Zaio Phoolobone.’



Singing Dadamoni’s song would fetch me one rupee

Sachin Karta’s Bhatiali gave me two and a half rupees

It was a deal that for Saigal Saheb’s song

I would be paid five rupees!



To one and all, who was Ashok Kumar, the actor

He was my ‘Dadamoni,’ my initiator, my motivator.

‘Didimoni’ had a sweet voice, she was my music teacher.

I am her disciple; my guru – my sister.



Such were those days filled with love and joy;

Oh, take me back to the time when I was a little boy.

Kishore Kumar, the singer, now remembers fondly

The little Kishore of yore, who has lost his Ganguly.

Do you understand? Let me explain.

I became a singer, I got some fame.

I became an actor, more famous I became

But then suddenly in my life a storm came…



Wait! It was not a storm. It was Income Tax!



I was almost banished and dragged down

I hated the game of playing the clown

Ultimately, in this wild world of wonder

I almost became Swami Kishoreananda.



‘Jai Govindam, Jai Gopalam,

Pichhe Pad Gaya Income Taxum!’

Many obstacles I had to overcome

I gave some, got some, and lost some.



Scenes flash back like a train of memories,

To my childhood days of no worries.

I cherish the hours spent with my mother

As she hummed her song and put me to slumber.



Such thoughts bring tears to my eyes

Khokon no more sleeps listening to lullabies.

She is lost somewhere among the stars

My beloved Ma, the heart fondly remembers.



My name is Kishore Kumar Ganguly.

I speak the language in which Tagore spoke beautifully.

My name is Kishore Kumar Ganguly.

Not Banerjee or Mukherjee, nor Chatterjee but Ganguly!