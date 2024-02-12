'Sad If a Character's Problematic Behaviour Is Justified On Screen': Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao speaks about representation of women in the film industry.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. The Quint spoke to the director about her reportedly criticising Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, problematic characters on-screen, women representation in the industry and more.
When asked about Vanga's remark that Aamir Khan starred in misogynistic songs back in the day, she added that Aamir is one of the few people to apologise about the song Vanga was talking about, namely 'Khambe jaisi khadi hai'. "To have a star like Aamir apologize for starring in films that showed women in poor light is gracious," Kiran added.
We also spoke to the director about justifying the behaviour of problematic characters.
While Kiran said that the onus cannot be on the filmmakers to send across a message she added, "As a responsible member of the society, I feel any work that is going to speak to billions of people needs that filter."
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
