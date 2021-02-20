Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West, Will Co-Parent

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from husband rapper Kanye West after over six years of marriage. E! News reports that the actor has cited “irreconcilable differences” for the reason of divorce.

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year and the two married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy. The couple have four children now - two daughters, named North and Chicago, and two sons named Saint and Psalm.