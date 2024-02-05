Killer Mike Arrested Moments After 3 Grammy Wins Over Misdemeanour Charge

In continuation of the report, the 48-year-old, Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanor charge but later released.

This incident occurred shortly after he won three Grammy awards, including best rap song, best rap performance, and best rap album.

Known for his activism on issues like police brutality and racism, Killer Mike addressed critics during the awards, emphasizing the longevity of hip-hop.

The 48-year-old said: "This is for all the people who think you're too old to rap... we keep hip-hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do."

Witnesses heard shouts of "free Mike" as he was escorted away in handcuffs. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The Grammys were held on Sunday, 4 February (ET).