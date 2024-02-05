Pics: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain Celebrate Shakti's Big Win at Grammys

Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won laurels for their fusion band Shakti.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The 66th annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, 4 February. This year, Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won laurels for their fusion band Shakti.
The musicians took home the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for their latest ‘This Moment’.
Shakti was nominated among other artists like Bokante, Davido, Susana Baca, and Burna Boy.
Zakir Hussain took home two more Grammy awards.
