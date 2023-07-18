Kiara Advani Shares Why Sidharth Malhotra Told Her 'Not be Bothered' By Trolls

Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his married life with Kiara Advani.
Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, revealed how she was trolled for doing the film after her marriage with actor Sidharth Malhotra.
Kiara opened up on how people expected her to not do "certain scenes" in the film just because she was married. The actor also shared how Sidharth helped her get through the "negativity" she experienced.
In an interview with Film Companion, Kiara shared, "For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out. Because I was just married I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Isne yeh kyun kiya hai; woh kyun kiya hai (Why has she done this; why is she doing that).' Maybe it was to do with 'Oh now she is married' all of that.
"I just felt like 'Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me. There was a little bit of negativity that really got to me and I didn't even discuss it with my husband. I was like I don't want to talk about it because the minute I talk about it then I am going deeper into it so let's not", she added.
Sharing how Sidharth helped her get through it, Kiara further told the publication, "He had also seen it on his own and did not bring it on because he didn't want to make a big deal of it. He was the one who explained it to me. He said ‘Look there will always be these negative trollers but if you’re gonna give so much importance to this, be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof right now. What's wrong with you? You don't know them. They don't know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be. Why are you getting into it?' I realised if he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? Thank God I have somebody who's got wisdom, maturity, and experience in this matter to tell me don't give attention to this stuff."
Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February this year, after dating for a few years. The couple was last seen together on screen in the 2021 film Shershaah.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in S Shankar's Game Changer, co-starring RRR actor Ram Charan. The film will reportedly hit the big screens in 2024.
