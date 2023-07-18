Kiara Advani Shares Why Sidharth Malhotra Told Her 'Not be Bothered' By Trolls

In an interview with Film Companion, Kiara shared, "For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out. Because I was just married I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Isne yeh kyun kiya hai; woh kyun kiya hai (Why has she done this; why is she doing that).' Maybe it was to do with 'Oh now she is married' all of that.

"I just felt like 'Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me. There was a little bit of negativity that really got to me and I didn't even discuss it with my husband. I was like I don't want to talk about it because the minute I talk about it then I am going deeper into it so let's not", she added.