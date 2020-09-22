'Khaali Peeli' Trailer: Ishaan And Ananya On The Run

The trailer of Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, dropped on Tuesday (22 September) and it promises a 'mad ride'. Ishaan essays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie and Ananya is a dancer. The video clip begins with Ananya running away after stealing money and jewellery from her clients. As luck would have it, she gets on Ishaan's taxi and thereby ensues a chase, with lots of action and drama.

No action film is complete without a villain, and in Khaali Peeli the bad guy is Jaideep Ahlawat. Ishaan and Ananya agree to divide the stolen money among themselves only on one condition - Ishaan will have to help Ananya hide from the goons of Ahlawat.

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. Earlier, talking about the film, Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement, "Khaali Peeli is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan, Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier."