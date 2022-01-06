Kerala Govt Requests SC to Extend Trial for Malayalam Actor Sexual Assault Case

Actor Dileep is an accused in the Malayalam actor sexual assault case.
The Kerala government has filed for an extension of the trial of the Malayalam actor sexual assault case. The government approached the Supreme Court to ask for an extension of 6 months considering the latest developments in the case. The trail was scheduled to conclude by 16 February.
Recently, filmmaker Balachandrakumar levelled some serious allegations against actor Dileep who is an accused in the case. The state has stated in its plea that the investigating officer believes these allegations need to be investigated further.
A trial court, on Tuesday, had asked the police to investigate Balachandrakumar’s allegations. He had alleged that Dileep had the visuals of the assault in his possession even before it was produced in court. The filmmaker also alleged that he had met the case’s main accused Pulsar Suni at Dileep’s residence.
The Kerala trial court has directed the police to submit their report by 20 January. The News Minute reported that Balachandrakumar’s statement, under CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) Section 164 will be recorded.
The female Malayalam actor had written a letter to Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concerns over the fate of her case. She pointed out that Special Public Prosecutor VN Anilkumar resigned from the case after another SPP in the case A Suresan had also resigned citing the judge Honey Varghese’s ‘bias’ as the reason.
Accused Dileep also wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) urging them to not investigate the case anymore. He also accused Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose and Balachandrakumar of conspiring against him.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
