Crime Branch Moves Court to Cancel Dileep’s Bail; Matter Posted for 26 Apr

Dileep is an accused in the Malayalam film actor assault case.
The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has moved to cancel actor Dileep’s bail in the Malayalam actor sexual assault case. The police have applied for the bail to be canceled on the ground that Dileep violated the bail conditions by influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence.
The Additional Sessions Court in Ernakulam will hear the matter on 26 April and also consider another plea filed by the Crime Branch asking for court staff to be questioned about visuals of the assault being leaked. The Crime Branch submitted that the hash value of the memory card with the visuals, in the custody of the trial court, was changed.
, who is an accused in the sexual assault case of a female Malayalam actor in 2017, had filed a plea asking the court to either quash the case against him or hand over the case to the CBI. On 19 April, the Kerala High Court declined to quash the FIR against Dileep accusing the actor of conspiring to threaten and kill the officials investigating the case.
The case was registered in January against Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring to murder police officials probing the case. The allegations surfaced after filmmaker Balachandra Kumar released audio clips of Dileep and his relatives plotting murder.
Dileep had defended himself in court by saying that there is “no human being who has not thought ill of another person, but that cannot be the cause for alarm or a basis for lodging an FIR.”
(With inputs from Bar and Bench, The Hindu)
