Kerala Actor Assault: Spl Prosecutor Quits As Survivor's Counsel

Special Prosecutor A Suresan, who has been representing the survivor actor in the Kerala assault and abduction case, has written to the Kerala government that he wishes to resign as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the case, as per a report in The News Minute. Sources told the publication that Suresan had written in his resignation letter that he was disappointed in the way things shaped out in the case.

The survivor actor, the Special Public Prosecutor and the state government had alleged a ‘discriminatory approach’ by the Judge Honey M Varghese, who is hearing the case. Last month, Advocate Suresan had approached the trial court asking it to stop the proceedings and alleging that the court is “highly biased, which is detrimental to the judicial system and to the entire prosecution.”

The 2017 case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in Kerala. Malayalam actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, is alleged to have masterminded the assault, allegedly over a personal grudge against the survivor actor.

(With inputs from The News Minute)