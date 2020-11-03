I Feel a Sense of Confidence After 'Mahanati': Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Miss India is all set for its digital premiere on Netflix on 4 November. Miss India will be Keerthy’s second direct OTT release after the Tamil film Penguin. which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India sees Keerthy play an entrepreneur who aspires to set up a chain of chai stores in a foreign country where coffee shops are popular. Talking about why she accepted the project, Keerthy told The Quint, “It’s about an aspirational woman who sets up a chai chain in a foreign country, where coffee shops rule the roost. As a middle-class Indian entrepreneur, she is determined to shine in the world of business. When she starts a chai chain, she is confronted with a number of challenges. How she overcomes them is what the film is about. It’s her challenging journey."

Having earned nationwide recognition for her performance in Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh said she is making responsible choices since the release of the hit film. “I have started to feel more responsible after Mahanati. My determination to be a perfectionist goes up if it’s a female-centric movie with the aim of exploring myself as an actor”. Keerthy added that she is excited about her next project with Mahesh Babu, which goes on floors in January 2021.