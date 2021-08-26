KBC 13 Hosts Its First ‘Crorepati’ Himani Bundela, Aims for 7 Crores

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, has found the season’s first crorepati in contestant Himani Bundela. The promos from the episode revealed that Himani won Rs 1 crore, and can be seen attempting the 16th question for Rs. 7 crores.

In the promos shared by Sony TV, Himani Bundela answers the 15th question correctly, thus winning the prize of Rs. 1 crore. Before she answers the 16th question, she tells Bachchan that she’s nervous.