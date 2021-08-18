Katrina Kaif's Team Reacts to Rumours of Her & Vicky Kaushal's Engagement

There were rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's engagement.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif's team has rubbished rumours about her and Vicky Kaushal's engagement, as per a report by India Today. There were speculations that the couple will soon have a roka ceremony. On Wednesday, fans of Katrina and Vicky started reacting to the news.
The report states that Katrina's team has clarified there's no truth to these rumours.
Recently, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had confirmed that both the actors were dating. In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.
"Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it", the Ray actor had said.
Vicky and Katrina were spotted some time back attending a screening of Shershaah. On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. He is also working on Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr Lele. Katrina is shooting for Tiger 3 and she will also be seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa.
