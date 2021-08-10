Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Unite for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) and Tiger Baby Films owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Incidentally, Dil Chahta Hai’s writer-directed Farhan Akhtar had revealed, years ago, that he had been toying with the idea of an all-female reboot of the film. While its unclear if this film is a materialisation of that idea, this is definitely something to look forward to.

Farhan and Excel Entertainment had also worked on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a touching coming-of-age tale also deeply entrenched in the theme of travel and friendships. The film also starred Katrina Kaif.

Farhan and Priyanka have worked together earlier in Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky is Pink.

Jee Le Zaraa is scheduled to release in 2023.