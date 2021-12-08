Katrina-Vicky Wedding: 5-Tier Cake to Daal Baati, These Dishes on The Menu?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on 9 December. The celebrations have already begun. On Tuesday, filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Gurdas Mann were clicked at Jaipur airport as they made their way to the venue.

As per a report by India Today, the food menu at the grand wedding will include live kachori and chaat stalls, kebabs and traditional Rajasthani cuisine.