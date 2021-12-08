Katrina-Vicky Wedding: 5-Tier Cake to Daal Baati, These Dishes on The Menu?

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif to tie the knot on Thursday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on 9 December. The celebrations have already begun. On Tuesday, filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Gurdas Mann were clicked at Jaipur airport as they made their way to the venue.
As per a report by India Today, the food menu at the grand wedding will include live kachori and chaat stalls, kebabs and traditional Rajasthani cuisine.
Here are some of the dishes that are supposed to be there on the menu:
Stalls for fusion chaat, dahi bhalla and kachori.
A blue-and-white five tier Tiffany wedding cake baked by a chef from Italy.
Kebabs, fish platters and other delicacies from North India.
Traditional Rajasthani cuisine, that includes daal baati churma with around 15 types of daal.
Stalls for golgappas and other dishes.
