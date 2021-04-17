Katrina Kaif Announces She’s Negative for COVID-19 With a Smile

Katrina Kaif declared that she was COVID-19 negative via a post on Instagram on Saturday morning. “🌞 negative 🌞( everyone who checked up on me thank u , it was really sweet felt a lot of 💛),” wrote the actor on her social media handle along with a picture of her smiling.
Katrina had shared a post on her Instagram stories on 6 April, to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care.”
Recently, Katrina had shared a self of herself during quarantine saying, “Just me for company”.
