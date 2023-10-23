Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon attend Navratri puja in Kerala.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
It's the festive season, and Bollywood is celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja in full glory. Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty were among the celebrities who attended a Navratri puja at Thrissur in Kerala.
Katrina chose a red embroidered saree paired with a full sleeve blouse for the occasion.
Shilpa Shetty also went for a red outfit, while Kriti Sanon chose a plain pink saree with a printed blouse.
Take a look at what Janhvi, Sonakshi Sinha, Wamiqa Gabbi wore for the puja.
Even Ajay Devgn was seen lighting diyas at the mandap.
