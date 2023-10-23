Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon Attend Navratri Puja In Kerala

Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon Attend Navratri Puja In Kerala

Bollywood is celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja in all its glory.
Updated:

Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon attend Navratri puja in Kerala.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's the festive season, and Bollywood is celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja in full glory. Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty were among the celebrities who attended a Navratri puja at Thrissur in Kerala.

Katrina chose a red embroidered saree paired with a full sleeve blouse for the occasion.

Shilpa Shetty also went for a red outfit, while Kriti Sanon chose a plain pink saree with a printed blouse.

Take a look at what Janhvi, Sonakshi Sinha, Wamiqa Gabbi wore for the puja.

Even Ajay Devgn was seen lighting diyas at the mandap.

Published: 23 Oct 2023,02:09 PM IST

