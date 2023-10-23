Bipasha Basu, Daughter Devi Twin In Sarees as They Visit Durga Puja Pandal

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bipasha Basu, Daughter Devi Twin In Sarees as They Visit Durga Puja Pandal

Bipasha took to Instagram to share a video from the puja pandal.
Bipasha Basu and her family at a Durga Puja pandal.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bipasha Basu and her family at a Durga Puja pandal.</p></div>
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, along with their daughter Devi, visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Sunday, 22 October. Bipasha took to Instagram to share a video from the mandap.

Bipasha chose a green silk saree for the outing, while Devi was dressed in a pink saree. Karan opted for a white kurta. In the video, Bipasha can be seen pointing to the idol and explaining to 11-month-old Devi what's happening around them.

