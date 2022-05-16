Katrina Kaif Has a Special Message For Vicky Kaushal on His Birthday

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his birthday with Katrina Kaif in the United States.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal rang in her birthday on Monday, 16 May, with Katrina Kaif in the United States. Katrina took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for Vicky. "New York Wala Birthday. My heart. Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER". She also posted two mushy pictures of the duo.
Vicky responded with, "Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!". The couple tied the knot on 9 December at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
Vicky also has a number of films lined up. He will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.
