Katrina Kaif Has a Special Message For Vicky Kaushal on His Birthday

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky also has a number of films lined up. He will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.