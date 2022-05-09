Vicky Kaushal Feels 'Sugar Rush' As He Holidays With Wife Katrina Kaif

Katrina kaif and Vicky Kaushal
(Photo: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share some pictures of them vacationing together. They seem to have taken some time off their busy schedules to spend some time in each others company.
Katrina captioned her post as, “ The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s”. The post saw her in one solo photo, the second was of her and Vicky together as they smiled happily, and the third picture was of some delicious looking pancakes topped with strawberries.
Vicky also took to Instagram to share his love for Katrina, captioning the post “sugar rush”. They were both in New York City.
On Mother’s day, both Vicky and Katrina took to Instagram to wish their respective mothers. Katrina posted a picture of her mother and also her mother in law. While Vicky posted a picture with his mom.
