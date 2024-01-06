'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Urvashi Dholakia Undergoes Neck Surgery

Actor Urvashi Dholakia, who rose to fame for playing the iconic character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently underwent neck surgery after a tumour was diagnosed.

ANI shared the actor’s statement that read, “I had to undergo surgery as a tumour (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised rest for 15 to 20 days."

The actor’s son Kshitij Dholakia has been sharing videos and pictures of her recovery at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. He had shared a picture with her from the hospital room and wrote, "@urvashidholakia My superwomen (sic)".