Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive for COVID, Asks Fans to Pray for Him

Kartik Aaryan tested positive for coronavirus
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to inform that he'd tested positive for the coronavirus and ask his fans to pray for his speedy recovery, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo." Many fans wished for his recovery in the comments.
He recently walked the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week ramp for Manish Malhotra as the showstopper along with Kiara Advani. Kartik was shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He also recently shared a picture from the sets with Tabu inside a Bio-Bubble after she'd refused to come to the set because of the pandemic, "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot."(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik also stars in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka as an ex-news anchor covering a bomb threat after he gets a life-changing phone call. Dhamaka also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in key roles. The movie is set to be a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.
Kartik joins the list of celebrities who've tested positive for the virus including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Malaika Arora, and Manoj Bajpayee.
Published: 22 Mar 2021,05:16 PM IST