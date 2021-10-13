Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Star in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who previously worked together in Luka Chuppi, will reunite for the film titled Shehzada. The film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan, and is the remake of the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released in 2020.

Kartik Aaryan announced his new film on social media with the caption, “#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan.” The film will release in theatres in November 2022.