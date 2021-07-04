Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' To Undergo Title Change

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie, 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' will undergo a title change.
Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie, 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' which is slated for a release later this year, will undergo a title change. Director Sameer Vidwans took to Twitter to announce the decision, and said that it was being done to avoid hurting any sentiments. He also said that a new title will be announced soon.
"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.
Sincerely,
Sameer Vidwans."
Check out the announcement here:
Kartik Aaryan was recently replaced in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 and reports suggest that he has been replaced from Red Chillies Entertainment's Freddie too. He will now be seen in Ram Madhvani's action thriller Dhamaka and also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.
