Anurag Basu Suggests Adding Alia Bhatt to Kapoor List, Karisma Kapoor Reacts

In a video from the Super Dancer 4 episode shared online, a young contestant asked Karisma in Hindi, "How many actors are there in your family?"

Karisma responded, "So many! My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer (Kendal) aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor), Chimpu uncle (Rajiv Kapoor); Neetu (Kapoor) aunty, my mom (Babita Kapoor), then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar...Kunaal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor. And now Zahan Kapoor."