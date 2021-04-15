Kareena Kapoor’s Antics Make ‘Star Vs Food’ an Engaging Watch

“I am my most favourite diva in the world,” declares Kareena Kapoor Khan early on in the show before stepping into the kitchen. The actor follows it up with the most hilarious expressions and antics when she’s bossed around a bit while she cooks up a stuffed burrata and pesto pizza under the guidance of Chef Sarita Pereira. Stars Vs Food, a new show on Discovery+ is as the cliche goes - old wine in a new bottle. The series brings to you celebrities who take up the challenge of cooking up a special dish for their loved ones with a chef overseeing their culinary tasks.
Kareena walks into the episode at a quaint neighbourhood in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb since she’ll be cooking at the restaurant called ‘The LoveFools’ owned by Sarita Pereira. The actor clearly spells out her love for Italian food, “Films and food have always been a passion for the Kapoor family,” says Kareena, “Every time we are sitting on a table, I feel like we are like one of those old Italian families, we’re screaming, eating, drinking, laughing, because you know because food is something that should bring joy to you.”
The actor also reveals that she had huge cravings for Italian food when she was pregnant with Taimur and her new born baby. “Through the pregnancy it was like a constant craving of wanting pizza and pasta,” reveals Kareena, “It was just weird, during both my boys.” she laughs.
It sure looks like Kareena hates cooking, so it’s great that she’s sporting enough to try her hand at making a whole new dish by going through the entire drill - grating, cutting, mixing, frying, kneading and baking. When asked if she cooked during the lockdown, Kareena says that Saif did the cooking while she was just the official RJ - choosing which music to play in the kitchen.
When I say Kareena is the best part of this particular Star Vs Food episode, I mean just check out her expressions here:
Though Kareena messes up the pizza base while kneading and flattening the dough, to be fair, the actor does do all the basic tasks that are needed to whip up a stuffed burrata and pesto pizza from scratch and she obviously seems quite proud of herself.
Kareena invites three of her friends - Shibani Satyani, Anshuka Parwani and Tanya Ghavri to taste the first ever pizza she’s made her in life and the girls seem quite impressed with the actor’s newly tapped cooking skills. But, before they come to the main course - there’s a little game that the ladies play of answering candid questions, perhaps an intentional distraction from all the food talk to get an insight into the celeb guest’s life. The show ends with Kareena and her friends enjoying her labour of love for them.
Star Vs Food isn’t a must-watch, unless it’s your all-time favourite star who’s the guest on an episode. With the absence of a host, the show is dependent on the arrival of a celebrity who is able to carry off the show on their own shoulders. It’s Kareena’s engaging banter and unfiltered expressions that keeps the episode interesting. When we have fab shows like Somebody Feed Phil available, Star Vs Food will only click for its star value, the food just becomes a side-dish.
Published: 15 Apr 2021,06:22 PM IST