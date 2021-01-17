Kareena Kapoor Shares First Glimpse of Her New Home

In an interview with The Times of India, Kareena Kapoor's interior designer shared a few details about her new home. She mentioned that it was located close to their old home but was being set up to accommodate Kareena and Saif's growing family. "It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone," she said.

Earlier Kareena had shared a photo of her celebrating her last few days in her old home at Fortune Heights with a sleepover with her sister Karisma and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.