Kareena & Cousins Get Together For Dinner Ahead of New Year

Kareena and Saif had hosted a grand Christmas Eve dinner too for the family.
Kareena Kapoor hosts a New Year dinner for her cousins. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

With 2020 about to come to an end most celebrities have taken off for vacations. Others have decided to stay at home and catch up with friends.

After a grand Christmas Eve dinner Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted another get together for the latter's cousins ahead of New Year. Kareena's cousins Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Zahan Kapoor were present at the dinner, and Kareena took to Instagram to give us a glimpse.

“Countdown to New Years has begun..photo courtesy Saif Ali Khan… Sit down cousins dinner.. What's on the menu?”, Kareena captioned her Instagram story.

We did get a sneak peek into the menu, courtesy Aadar Jain's Instagram story. Zahan Kapoor can be seen carving a chicken roast.

