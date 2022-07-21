‘Sanjay Dutt’s Cancer Diagnosis Came as a Shock’: ‘Shamshera’ Dir Karan Malhotra

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Shamshera.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Karan Malhotra, the director of Shamshera, said that the news of Sanjay Dutt’s cancer diagnosis ‘came as a huge shock’. He added that the actor was an inspiration on the film’s sets.
Malhotra was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “The news that Sanjay sir had been diagnosed with cancer came to all of us like a huge shock. We had no idea about it. He was talking, behaving and working like nothing had happened. I guess that’s why he is where he is today, having conquered this too. Sanjay sir doesn’t let anything get the better of him.”
The filmmaker added, “Having given so many years of his life to his craft, Sanjay sir leads from the front and his demeanour shows us all how to conduct ourselves on the set. He went about shooting Shamshera with the attitude that there is nothing he can’t conquer.”
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020 and shot some parts of Shamshera after his recovery. Malhotra also said that Dutt was ‘a constant guide and a mentor’ for him.
Shamshera is the first time Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together and also stars Vaani Kapoor. Malhotra and Dutt had earlier collaborated on Agneepath.
The film is slated for release on 22 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)