Karan Johar Urges Delhi Government to Allow Cinema Halls to Operate

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar urged the Delhi government to allow cinema halls to operate following the latter's decision to declare a 'yellow alert' in the state amidst the rise in Omicron cases. Under the alert, schools , colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain shut.

Karan tweeted, "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe".