Karan Johar Urges Delhi Government to Allow Cinema Halls to Operate

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar requests Delhi govt to allow cinema halls to function.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @karanjohar)
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar urged the Delhi government to allow cinema halls to operate following the latter's decision to declare a 'yellow alert' in the state amidst the rise in Omicron cases. Under the alert, schools , colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain shut.
Karan tweeted, "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe".
After Delhi government's announcement, the release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was pushed from 31 December.
