Multiplex Operators Urge Delhi Govt to Reconsider Latest COVID Curbs for Cinemas

Delhi government directed theatres to remain shut amid rising COVID cases.
(Photo Courtesy: INOX)
Multiplex owners and operators have urged the Delhi government to reconsider its decision to shut down cinemas in Delhi and instead allow them to operate with restrictions like ‘double vaccination requirement’.
Multiplex Association of India (MAI) President Kamal Gianchandani said, “Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50 per cent can be reintroduced at cinemas. We call on the government to recognize the unique social, cultural and economic value of the Indian film industry, and to provide the support it so desperately needs to survive this unprecedented period.”
Gianchandani added, "While, we fully understand the need at government's end, to take necessary preventive measures, we would request that cinemas should get equal treatment with comparable industries and institutions.”
The MAI has said that the Delhi government’s decision has caused “massive uncertainty” and might lead to “irreparable damage” to the film industry.
The Delhi government sounded a yellow alert in the city under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid rising COVID cases and the Omicron scare. As part of the yellow alert, a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be implemented and cinema halls and multiplexes have been directed to remain shut.
Even spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will be closed and the Delhi metro will operate with 50% seating and nobody is allowed to travel standing up.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV)