Bhandarkar Objects to 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Title
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gives us a glimpse into the lives of four star wives.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has taken objection to the title of Karan Johar's latest production, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Taking to Twitter Bhandarkar claimed that Johar and Apoorva Mehta (CEO of Dharma Productions) have tweaked the title of his upcoming project, Bollywood Wives, after he refused to give the name to them.
Requesting Karan Johar to not 'dent' his project, the Fashion director tweeted, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title".
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series that gives us a glimpse of the lives of four star wives - Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).
The series premieres on 27 November.
