Trailer of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ In Memes

On 13 November, Netflix released the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a series which gives us a glimpse into the lives of four “star” wives. It took us a while to do our research and find out who these women are, so here’s our (late) reaction to the trailer.

Just Googled Who These Women Are...

The cast includes Anil Kapoor’s sister-in-law, Ananya Pandey’s mother, Salman Khan’s sister-in-law and actor Neelam (remember ‘The Neelam Show’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?), who is married to one of the Baghban actors. But sure, let’s call them “Bollywood wives”.

The only real “Bollywood wife” we see in the trailer is Gauri Khan, who makes a cameo because KJo.

Rolls Royce Missing!

We looked at every papped photo of these wives, their husbands and their kids but couldn’t find a Rolls Royce anywhere around.

If you find one, please do share it with us.

Where’s the Lie?

TBH, Sonam Kapoor’s wedding videos were more funny.

This was SOTY2 level, no kidding!

Truth Be Told!

Netflix released Indian Matchmaking first and now this... what’s next? It’s 2020 - we’re suffering enough anyway.

Your subscription isn’t cheap, Netflix... Your shows are.

Because Serving Bollywood Is Kjo’s Dharma

It’s all about loving your Bollywood family... and their extended family.

Helping every Bollywood family since 1998

Because Anything Even Remotely Bollywood Is Ghar Ki Baat

Honestly, can’t wait to binge-watch this cringe and make more memes.

#Fact

Aaj Khush Toh Bohot Hoge Tum, Amazon Prime?

So bad, it makes other platforms look so good.