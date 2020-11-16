Trailer of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ In Memes

On 13 November, Netflix released the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a series which gives us a glimpse into the lives of four “star” wives. It took us a while to do our research and find out who these women are, so here’s our (late) reaction to the trailer.
The cast includes Anil Kapoor’s sister-in-law, Ananya Pandey’s mother, Salman Khan’s sister-in-law and actor Neelam (remember ‘The Neelam Show’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?), who is married to one of the Baghban actors. But sure, let’s call them “Bollywood wives”.
We looked at every papped photo of these wives, their husbands and their kids but couldn’t find a Rolls Royce anywhere around.
TBH, Sonam Kapoor’s wedding videos were more funny.
Netflix released Indian Matchmaking first and now this... what’s next? It’s 2020 - we’re suffering enough anyway.
It’s all about loving your Bollywood family... and their extended family.
Honestly, can’t wait to binge-watch this cringe and make more memes.
So bad, it makes other platforms look so good.
Published: 16 Nov 2020,05:06 PM IST