Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul Get Relief From Court Over KWK Comments

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been granted them relief by the Jodhpur High Court for their controversial comments against women, three years after a case was registered against India cricketers as per a report by ETimes.
As per the same report, there are reports suggesting that the High Court has disposed of the case against the trio after they were found 'innocent'.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had appeared on the sixth season of the hit talk show Koffee with Karan. However, they were heavily criticised for their comments on the show. They faced backlash primarily for their offensive comments about women. The cricketers were also suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Pandya had also apologised in a statement, stating, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)