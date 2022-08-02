Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 5 Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Rates Aamir Khan's Fashion Sense

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Aamir Khan
(Photo: Instagram)
Karan Johar, who is busy hosting his hit talk show, Koffee With Karan, has now shared the teaser for the upcoming fifth episode. The new episode is all set to feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan.
The teaser for the episode showcased Aamir at his honest best as he kept calling Karan out as his show keeps landing people in trouble. He went on to say that no matter what happens someone or the other always cries after coming to the show. Kareena too called Karan out for thinking that Aamir would be 'boring'.
Karan shared the teaser for the episode, stating, "A duo you Khan-not miss!
On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 5 streams this Thursday at 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar."
Aamir and Kareena are also all set to star in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. Moreover, the film is going to release on 11 August.
