In Pics: Ayan Mukerji & Karan Johar Arrive At Ranbir Kapoor's House B'day Party

Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar arrive at Ranbir's birthday bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Ayan Mukerji arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.
Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt arrives at Ranbir's birthday bash.
Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor arrives at his birthday party.
Arti Shetty arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.
Aditya Roy Kapoor arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.
Karan Johar arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.
Shloka Ambani arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.
Rohit Dhavan and his wife Jaanvi Desai arrive at Ranbir's birthday party.
Akash Ambani arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today, on 28 September. The actor hosted a small get-together at his residence last night, inviting his close friends and family members. Several celebrities icluding Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, filmmakers Karan Johar, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor led the guest list. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Akash Ambani along with his wife, Shloka Ambani also attended the actor's pre-birthday bash.
Take a look at the pictures here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)