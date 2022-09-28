Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Ayan Mukerji & Karan Johar Arrive At Ranbir Kapoor's House B'day Party

In Pics: Ayan Mukerji & Karan Johar Arrive At Ranbir Kapoor's House B'day Party

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today.
Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar arrive at Ranbir's birthday bash.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Ayan Mukerji arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.

Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt arrives at Ranbir's birthday bash.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor arrives at his birthday party.

Arti Shetty arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.

Aditya Roy Kapoor arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.

Karan Johar arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.

Shloka Ambani arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.

Rohit Dhavan and his wife Jaanvi Desai arrive at Ranbir's birthday party.

Akash Ambani arrives at Ranbir's birthday party.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today, on 28 September. The actor hosted a small get-together at his residence last night, inviting his close friends and family members. Several celebrities icluding Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, filmmakers Karan Johar, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor led the guest list. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Akash Ambani along with his wife, Shloka Ambani also attended the actor's pre-birthday bash.

Take a look at the pictures here:

