Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & More Attend Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Bollywood's favourite actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 42 today, on 21 September. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Kemmu attended her birthday bash.

Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and more were also in attendance. Kareena was photographed wearing a white dress while she stood next to husband, Saif Ali Khan. They were all smiles during the birthday party. Alia and Ranbir also attended the party, the duo wore black and arrived at the party hand in hand.