Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & More Attend Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42 this year.
Kareena's Birthday Bash

Bollywood's favourite actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 42 today, on 21 September. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Kemmu attended her birthday bash.

Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and more were also in attendance. Kareena was photographed wearing a white dress while she stood next to husband, Saif Ali Khan. They were all smiles during the birthday party. Alia and Ranbir also attended the party, the duo wore black and arrived at the party hand in hand.

Kareena Kapoor wears white for her birthday party 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose for the media

Karisma Kapoor arrives at sister Kareena's birthday bash.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at Kareena's birthday bash.

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor attend the party. 

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra attend her birthday bash. 

Soha Ali Khan attends Kareena's birthday party

Malaika Arora attends Kareena's birthday bash

