Kapil Sharma to Play a Food Delivery Person in Nandita Das Directorial

Kapil, who made his film debut with 2015's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and featured in Firangi two years later, said in a statement, "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me."

Nandita said she finds Kapil representing the 'common man'. "The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen. I hadn't seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness,” she said in a statement.

The film will be presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.