Akshay Kumar Refuses to Promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’ on Kapil Sharma’s Show?

Akshay Kumar has reportedly asked for clarification on a matter before appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show again, Hindustan Times reported. The publication further stated that the shoot of an episode featuring the cast of Akshay’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey has been postponed as a result.
In an earlier episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil Sharma had asked Akshay Kumar about an interview he did of a ‘major politician’ where Akshay had asked him how he eats mangoes. The question was seemingly in reference to Akshay’s interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This part of the episode is seemingly the bone of contention between the actor and the comedian.
The source said, “Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after.”
“It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again,” the source added.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release on 18 March. The actor also has Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj, and Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan lined up for release.
