Father's Day 2021: Kapil Sharma Shares First Pic of Kids Together

Kapil Sharma with son Trishaan and daughter Anayra on Father's Day
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kapilsharma)
Comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma shared a picture of his daughter Anayra and son Trishaan, 'together for the first time', on the occasion of Father's Day. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote in Hindi, "After huge public demand, Anayra and Trishaan together for the first time."
In the picture, Kapil's children can be seen sitting on his lap. He also shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Father's Day #FathersDay #gratitude." Fans expressed their love for the children and gratitude towards Kapil for sharing the picture.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. They welcomed their first child Anara on 10 December 2019, and Trishaan was born on 1 February this year.
Kapil had announced the news on Twitter with a note that read, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."
In April, Neeti Mohan had asked Kapil, on Twitter, to reveal the baby boy's name, to which Kapil had replied, "Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him trishaan.”
The Kapil Sharma Show stopped airing after Kapil took a paternity leave to be with his family but the show's star and comedian Bharti Singh had shared videos on Instagram confirming that the show will return soon.
