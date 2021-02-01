Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Welcome a Baby Boy

A few days earlier Kapil had revealed in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) chat on Twitter that The Kapil Sharma Show would go on a short hiatus in February while he went on paternity leave. When asked by a fan why the show was going off air, Kapil responded, "Bcoz (sic) I need (to) be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby." Reports have suggested that the show will be revamped in the meantime and will return shortly with a few new creative elements.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on 12 December 2018 in a ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple welcomed their daughter Anayra on 9 December, 2019.