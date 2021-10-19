Kanye West Officially Changes His Name to Ye

Kanye West has officially changed his name.
Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye, as per a report by BBC News. A Los Angeles judge granted the rapper's name change request, a communications officer at the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to the publication.
Kanye had filed a request for the name change in August, citing 'personal reasons'. He had used Ye as a nickname and in 2018 as an album title.
In a 2018 interview with radio host Big Boy, Ye had said that the name has a religious significance for him. "
Ye hit the headlines this year when he and Kim Kardashian separated after nearly seven years of marriage.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)