Kannada Actor Dies After Plastic Surgery; Family Files Case Against Hospital

Actor Chethana Raj has passed away.
(Photo: Twitter)
A 21-year-old Kannada actor, Chethana Raj, died a few days after a fat removal surgery, as per a report by NDTV. The private hospital where she underwent the surgery is in Bengaluru. Her family has claimed that Chethana developed complications after the surgery.
Her parents have now filed a police complaint against the doctors at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar.
The actor was admitted to the hospital on 16 May for the surgery. As per reports, after the surgery took place, her lungs filled up with fluid and she died of a cardiac arrest on Monday. It was also reported that the doctors tried to revive her through CPR, but were unable to do so. After realising that she was unresponsive, they took her to Kaade Hospital. Her parents have alleged that the doctors at Dr Shetty’s were negligent with the actor.
Chethana was a popular Kannada TV actor.
(With inputs from NDTV)
