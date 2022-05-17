Kannada Actor Dies After Plastic Surgery; Family Files Case Against Hospital

A 21-year-old Kannada actor, Chethana Raj, died a few days after a fat removal surgery, as per a report by NDTV. The private hospital where she underwent the surgery is in Bengaluru. Her family has claimed that Chethana developed complications after the surgery.

Her parents have now filed a police complaint against the doctors at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar.