'It Didn't Align With My Politics': Kani Kasruti On Rejecting 'The Kerala Story'

Giving an example of her film Biriyaani, which didn't align with her politics, the actor added that if she isn't offered enough films then she will be compelled to take up whatever she gets. "I can only do films that come to me. If I do not get employment, I will again have to choose films that do not align with my politics," she added.

“I had told Sajin (the director) that neither my politics nor aesthetics were aligned with the script. Sajin comes from a backward Muslim community and speaks his politics, which is correct in its own right. But that is not my politics,” Kasruti told Manorama Online.

Post its release, Biriyaani was massively criticised by both viewers and the critics who felt that the film portrayed Muslims in an 'objectionable' manner.

On the work front, Kasruti's latest film All We Imagine As Light was recently screened at the 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film, directed by Payal Kapadia, took home the Grand Prix award and also received an eight-minute-long standing ovation from the audience post its screening.

Karuti also made headlines with her watermelon handbag, that she carried on the red carpet to show her solidarity with Palestine and support for a ceasefire in conflict-ridden Gaza.