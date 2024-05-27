Critics' Review: 'All We Imagine As Light' Transcends The Limits of Reality

All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia won the Palm d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This award-winning film is set in Mumbai and tells the story of two nurses from Kerela who came to Mumbai to work in a hospital. The film scripted history as it received an eight-minute-long standing ovation after it was screened at the festival.

The film is the first in 30 years to be nominated in the main category and to win the award. Kapadia was also the first Indian female filmmaker to win this award.

Let's take a look at what International critics have to say about the film.