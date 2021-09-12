Thalaivii Box Office: Kangana Ranaut’s Film off to a Slow Start

The report also stated that the film released in around 10 outlets In Delhi compared to the usual 40 but the audience count was low. Gujarat had a comparatively better release but still had low collections. Thalaivii became the second big Bollywood film to release in theatres after Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom which earned around Rs. 2.5 crores on the first day.

Thalaivii, directed by AL Vijay, didn’t release in Maharashtra as theatres in the state are still shut due to COVID-19 restrictions. Marvel’s Shang-Chi also released last week (2 September) and made about Rs 2.97 crores on the first day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Thalaivii chronicles the life of late actor and politician J Jayalalithaa who was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for six terms. Jayalalithaa is portrayed by Kangana and the film also stars Arvind Swamy as MGR, and Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Bhagyashree in key roles.